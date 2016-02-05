FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge funds in January post worst start to year since 2008-HFR
February 5, 2016

Hedge funds in January post worst start to year since 2008-HFR

BOSTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Global hedge funds on average fell 1.72 percent in January, marking their worst start to the year since the financial crisis in 2008 even though they lost less money than the broader stock market, according to new data from Hedge Fund Research.

Hedge funds that bet stocks will fall, so-called short sellers, gained 2.89 percent last month as the Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 5 percent last month. Most other strategies, including activists and funds that specialize in health care and technology bets lost money last month. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

