Ex-Brevan Howard star trader Rokos gets UK approval to start hedge fund
September 29, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-Brevan Howard star trader Rokos gets UK approval to start hedge fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Former Brevan Howard top trader Chris Rokos has received regulatory approval to start his own hedge fund, records with Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority showed on Tuesday.

Rokos, who made a name for himself by earning billions of dollars in profit for investors at Brevan Howard, is preparing to launch the fund, which is on course to attract its initial target of some $3 billion, sources told Reuters in August.

With the approval, Rokos steps closer to the launch of one of the most anticipated hedge funds in the region. The launch is expected in October or November. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

