Cohen's SAC Capital hedge fund gains 20.10 pct for year -source
December 31, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

Cohen's SAC Capital hedge fund gains 20.10 pct for year -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen’s SAC Capital Advisors returned 20.10 percent this year, delivering some of the industry’s best returns, even as his hedge fund pleaded guilty to insider trading charges and prepared to return outside capital.

The fund reported to outside investors late Monday that it gained 1.88 percent between Dec. 1 and Dec. 27, a source familiar with the numbers said.

A spokesman for the fund declined to comment. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

