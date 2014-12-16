Former SAC manager Orenstein joins SAC alum Sapanski at Scoria

BOSTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A former top portfolio manager for Steven A. Cohen’s now-defunct SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund is joining Scoria Capital, a hedge fund founded by another SAC alumnus.

Ted Orenstein will become a senior partner and head the industrials sector at Scoria when he joins early in January, the firm’s founder, Larry Sapanski, wrote to investors in a letter dated December 16 and seen by Reuters.

Orenstein oversaw as much as $1 billion at SAC, the $14 billion hedge fund that became Point72 Asset Management after it pleaded guilty to insider trading charges last year.

Earlier this year, Orenstein was one of several traders and other top executives to leave Cohen as his firm was forced to return money to outside clients as part of the plea. Cohen now runs a family office that invests his personal money.

While some of the other SAC alums who left Cohen this year announced plans to launch their own firms, Orenstein is joining an established fund, launched by Sapanski 15 months ago, that manages roughly $235 million.

After leaving SAC, Sapanski co-founded Diamondback Capital Management in 2005, growing the fund to a peak of $6 billion in assets. It shut down after the FBI raided its offices as part of the government’s crackdown on insider trading.

The hedge fund was never accused of wrong-doing, but a former Diamondback portfolio manager, Todd Newman, was found guilty of insider trading two years ago. Last week an appeals court last week overturned the conviction.