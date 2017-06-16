LONDON, June 16 Activist hedge fund CIAM said it
had filed a complaint in a French court on behalf of minority
investors in telecoms company SFR Group over the way
majority shareholder Altice has used SFR's assets.
CIAM said its complaint lodged with a criminal court in
Paris on Friday referred to the treatment by Altice of an 80
million euro ($89.4 million) antitrust fine, an office move and
its plan to ditch the SFR brand.
"We want the court to recognise there has been misuse of the
corporate assets to the detriment of minority shareholders,"
CIAM managing partner and co-founder Anne-Sophie d'Andlau told
Reuters.
The court could not be reached for comment outside of
business hours.
SFR said it had learnt of the complaint through media
reports and that it has no merit.
"The issues that are allegedly mentioned have been dealt
with in accordance with the law, abiding by applicable
governance rules," an SFR spokesman told Reuters.
Altice, which owns 91 percent of SFR shares, declined to
comment.
CIAM owns less than one percent of SFR shares. Activists
often take a relatively small stake in the company to give them
a platform to argue for change.
French antitrust officials imposed a fine last year after it
said Altice's Numericable business had taken control of SFR
before the deal had been cleared by competition authorities.
CIAM said the fine should have been split equally between
SFR and Altice and argued that Altice did not pay enough towards
the bill.
CIAM also cited a decision to give up a 12-year lease on an
SFR office building early in favour of a move to a more
expensive office in Paris owned by French billionaire and Altice
founder Patrick Drahi through a holding company.
The move, to be completed by the middle of next year and
designed to put all Altice and SFR activities under one roof,
would see the rental payments jump from 490 euros per square
metre per year to 725 euros per square metre per year, CIAM
said.
The hedge fund also said it objected to a planned
substitution of the SFR brand for the "unknown" Altice brand,
which will involve SFR paying an unspecified amount of money to
Altice for the use of the brand.
The move to rebrand was announced in May and will see SFR
and other recent Altice acquisitions, including Portugal Telecom
and U.S. cable operators Cablevision and Suddenlink under one
unified brand.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan in London and Mathieu Rosemain in
Paris; Editing by Keith Weir)