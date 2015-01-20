FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge funds see highest inflows in 7 yrs in 2014, industry nears $3 trln-HFR
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

Hedge funds see highest inflows in 7 yrs in 2014, industry nears $3 trln-HFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Hedge funds attracted their highest global net inflows in seven years last year, and the total size of the industry has risen to nearly $3 trillion, hedge fund tracker HFR said on Tuesday.

Net inflows were $76.4 bln in 2014, the highest annual inflows since 2007, while Q4 net inflows were $3.6 billion, HFR said.

The flows, together with performance gains, brought the size of the industry to $2.85 trillion, HFR added.

Reporting by Nishant Kumar; writing by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
