Hedge funds see highest inflows in 7 yrs in 2014, industry nears $3 trln-HFR

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Hedge funds attracted their highest global net inflows in seven years last year, and the total size of the industry has risen to nearly $3 trillion, hedge fund tracker HFR said on Tuesday.

Net inflows were $76.4 bln in 2014, the highest annual inflows since 2007, while Q4 net inflows were $3.6 billion, HFR said.

The flows, together with performance gains, brought the size of the industry to $2.85 trillion, HFR added.