Scaramucci's SkyBridge sells itself, investment team to stay put
January 17, 2017 / 3:59 PM / in 9 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Anthony Scaramucci’s hedge fund investment firm SkyBridge Capital said on Tuesday that it will sell a majority of itself to RON Transatlantic EG and HNA Capital, allowing its founder to take a position in the Trump administration.

The firm’s investment management team, lead by Ray Nolte, will stay intact and the firm’s well-known annual hedge fund conference, SALT, will be spun out as a standalone entity, the company said.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

