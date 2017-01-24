Hedge fund Steel Partners launching $500 mln fund

BOSTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Warren Lichtenstein, well known for successfully pushing companies to perform better, is raising a new fund for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century in order to buy stakes in underperforming companies.

Lichtenstein's Los Angeles-based Steel Partners plans to raise $500 million for its new portfolio, the S-III Opportunity Fund, the fund manager told investors in a letter dated Jan. 17 and seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

This marks the first time the 51-year-old is creating a new U.S. investment vehicle since launching Steel Partners II in 1993. Steel Partners has been active in successfully pressuring Japanese companies like brewer Sapporo Holdings and condiments maker Bull-Dog Sauce to perform better and Lichtenstein chaired the board at United Industrial Corp , one of his most profitable investments.

"Our new fund will invest only in public companies," Lichtenstein wrote, adding "Our approach will be to work in a cooperative manner with management teams and Boards to help build shareholder value."

The new fund is being launched after investors pulled $100 billion out of hedge funds last year, protesting both high fees and lackluster returns.

While the new fund aims to buy pieces of companies, its predecessor Steel Partners II -- which was converted into a publicly traded investment vehicle called Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -- plans to buy companies outright. "Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has made a strategic decision to discontinue making minority investments in public companies and intends to drive value by acquiring and operating entire businesses," the letter said.

Lichtenstein will take the lead on investments at S-III as chief executive officer and chief investment officer and is tapping long-time associates Jack Howard as president and Ken Kong to be chief operating officer.

The fund's investment philosophy is simple and echoes the words of another investor named Warren -- billionaire Warren Buffett: invest in good companies that have business models that can be easily explained. Lichtenstein did not hint at any targets but said investors should "see an increase in stock price and enjoy above-average returns."

At a time when investors are complaining about hedge funds' hefty fees, the new fund is offering fees in-line with the industry average. The letter says investors can either pay a 1.5 percent management fee and 20 percent of the fund's profits or opt for a lower 0.75 percent management fee in return for paying 30 percent of the profits.

Steel Partners I delivered an annualized return of 25.4 percent over its five year lifetime while Steel Partners II posted annualized returns of 11.8 percent between 1993 and 2011.

During the tail end of the financial crisis, Steel Partners II stumbled when investors reacted to heavy losses by asking to pull out much of their money. Some investors balked at Lichtenstein's plan to convert the fund into a publicly traded vehicle instead of selling assets and returning cash to investors. Steel Partners Holdings gained 30 percent in the last 52 weeks. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)