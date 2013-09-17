FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Co-founder of defunct hedge fund Diamondback launches new firm
#Market News
September 17, 2013 / 4:13 PM / 4 years ago

Co-founder of defunct hedge fund Diamondback launches new firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Richard Schimel will launch a new hedge fund later this year, less than 12 months after closing Diamondback Capital in the wake of the U.S. government’s insider-trading investigation.

“The investment model at Sterling Ridge will focus on a single integrated portfolio that I will manage, similar to what I did in the main portfolio at Diamondback,” Schimel wrote in a letter to potential investors on Tuesday. He wrote that he is excited about the launch in the fourth quarter.

Reuters obtained a copy of the letter.

Schimel and Larry Sapanski, with whom he founded Diamondback, told investors in December that they were shutting down the firm as nervous investors demanded they return more than a quarter of its assets.

