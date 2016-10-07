FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SunOpta gets $85 mln from Oaktree Capital Management, to clear debt
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

SunOpta gets $85 mln from Oaktree Capital Management, to clear debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canadian organic food company SunOpta Inc said it received $85 million from investment manager Oaktree Capital Management LP, in exhange for preferred shares, to pay off its second lien debt.

In reaching the agreement with Oaktree, SunOpta said it has concluded the previously announced review of strategic alternatives for the company.

SunOpta had hired financial and legal advisers in June to explore strategic alternatives, months after its largest shareholder Tourbillon Capital Partners LP urged the company to sell itself due to its frustration with the company's performance.

The company's U.S.-listed shares were down 13.3 percent at $6.05, and its Toronto-listed shares down 12.4 percent at C$8.19 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.