MOVES-Hedge fund Taconic promotes 4, as 2 firm veterans to leave

BOSTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Taconic Capital Advisors told investors that two principals who have been with the hedge fund for more than a dozen years each will retire at the end of the year and that it has promoted four employees to principal.

Joshua Miller, who is co-head of North American credit investments in New York, and Kelly Hampaul, who works in London and invests in equities and credit positions, will be leaving the $8.7 billion firm, Taconic said in a letter, sent to investors. A person who saw the letter confirmed its contents to Reuters. Taconic will now have 13 principals.

Jon Jachman and Marc Schwartz, who worked with Miller and are already principals, will continue to run North American credit investments.

The firm promoted its chief financial officer, Alyssa Yavner, to principal. It also promoted Margaret Jones and Kyle Kliegerman, who each focus on event-driven stocks in New York, and Anthony Correa, who focuses on Asian event-driven investments in Hong Kong.

A year ago Kenneth Brody, who co-founded the firm in 1999 after spending decades at Goldman Sachs, announced his retirement at age 70.

The Taconic Opportunity fund, which has gained an average 7.6 percent a year since being launched in 2004, is up 0.43 percent this year through the end of November.

The Taconic Capital Partners fund, which has returned an average 8 percent per year since its launch in 2003, has gained 2.4 percent this year through the end of November.

Hedge funds on average have returned 3.7 percent this year through the end of November, Hedge Fund Research data shows.