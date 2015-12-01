FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Loeb's Third Point Offshore hedge fund nearly flat for year-sources
December 1, 2015

Loeb's Third Point Offshore hedge fund nearly flat for year-sources

BOSTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hedge fund mogul Daniel Loeb’s flagship portfolio is nearly flat for the year, two sources who have seen the numbers said.

In November, Loeb’s Third Point Offshore fund dipped 0.2 percent, leaving it down 0.2 percent for the year. The firm’s Third Point Partners fund, a smaller portfolio, dipped 2.2 percent last month and is now down 1.6 percent for the year.

This puts Third Point, which invests roughly $17.5 billion for pension funds, endowments and wealthy investors, ahead of many rival fund managers who are suffering heavy losses this year after big-name bets on energy and drug companies soured. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

