FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More short positions in Loeb's hedge fund Third Point than longs-letter
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 1:53 PM / 2 years ago

More short positions in Loeb's hedge fund Third Point than longs-letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Daniel Loeb’s $17.5 billion hedge fund Third Point said it is now betting more stocks will decline and has filled its portfolio with more short positions than long positions.

“The environment for short selling is also attractive and we have more single short names than long positions in our book today,” Loeb said in a letter to investors on Friday, which was seen by Reuters on Monday.

Loeb told investors that equity market trading may stay more bumpy now, but he does not see a “looming U.S. recession” and still sees value in some stocks.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.