BOSTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point fell 5.2 percent in August as world market’s were roiled by fears about China’s dramatic slowdown, a person familiar with the results said on Monday.

Third Point was still up 1.2 percent for the year despite the August decline, the source said.