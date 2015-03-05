FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund Tiger Consumer Management to shut down this month
#Funds News
March 5, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

Hedge fund Tiger Consumer Management to shut down this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, March 5 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Patrick McCormack is shutting down his roughly $1.4 billion Tiger Consumer Management, according to a letter sent to investors.

McCormack said that shuttering the 15-year-old firm, which counted industry pioneer Julian Robertson as an early client, was a difficult decision but that now is the best time to do it, according to the letter seen by Reuters.

Bloomberg first reported the news. Neither McCormack nor his spokesman could be reached for comment.

The firm will shut down at the end of this month after gaining 4.6 percent last month.

McCormack, who got his start working for Robertson, is the latest in a string of fund managers to leave the industry.

When Stanley Druckenmiller and Chris Shumway announced their retirements in 2010 and 2011, their firms were liquidated. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
