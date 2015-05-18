Tiger Global partner Feroz Dewan to leave firm, plans own firm

BOSTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Tiger Global told investors on Monday that Feroz Dewan, a partner at the firm, will leave at the end of June and plans to start his own business.

The New York-based firm also said that Caleb Watts, also a partner, will be leaving to focus on managing his own money, according to a letter sent to investors that was seen by Reuters.

Starting July 1, the firm will merge its Tiger Global Internet Opportunities Fund into its Tiger Global Long Opportunities fund.