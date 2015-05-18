FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tiger Global partner Feroz Dewan to leave firm, plans own firm
May 18, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Tiger Global partner Feroz Dewan to leave firm, plans own firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Tiger Global told investors on Monday that Feroz Dewan, a partner at the firm, will leave at the end of June and plans to start his own business.

The New York-based firm also said that Caleb Watts, also a partner, will be leaving to focus on managing his own money, according to a letter sent to investors that was seen by Reuters.

Starting July 1, the firm will merge its Tiger Global Internet Opportunities Fund into its Tiger Global Long Opportunities fund.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

