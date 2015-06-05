Tiger Global up 2.8 pct in May, up 0.4 pct ytd-investor

BOSTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Tiger Global, which is losing its long-term manager at the end of the month, told investors that it gained 2.8 percent in May, helping the hedge fund swing to a 0.4 percent gain for the year, according to an investor.

New York-based Tiger Global announced key personnel changes last month, including the departure of Feroz Dewan, who has run the closely watched firm’s hedge fund operations and is starting his own firm.