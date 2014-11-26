FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 26, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Tiger Global ready to take in new cash, also lets clients exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Investment firm Tiger Global said it is looking to raise as much as $1 billion in new capital at its Tiger Global Long Opportunities fund and plans to raise as much as $1.5 billion for a new vehicle called Tiger Global Internet Opportunities.

According to a Nov. 25 letter sent to investors and seen by Reuters, the firm also said it is offering investors a chance to pull their money out from either the firm’s hedge fund or the long-only fund.

Tiger Global was seeded by hedge fund industry veteran Julian Robertson. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
