FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tiger Global falls 2.9 pct in March, down 5.3 pct in Q1
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 8, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

Tiger Global falls 2.9 pct in March, down 5.3 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, April 8 (Reuters) - Investment firm Tiger Global Management, one of the hedge fund industry’s most closely watched players, told clients that its hedge fund lost 5.3 percent during the first quarter, an investor said on Wednesday.

Much of the decline came in March when the fund lost 2.9 percent, the investor, who is not permitted to speak about the fund publicly, said. Many hedge funds are still compiling quarterly data, but so far the average hedge fund is up 2.27 percent this year, research firm Hedge Fund Research said.

Tiger Global, which has a taste for tech-oriented investments, was founded in 2001 by Chase Coleman with the backing of industry legend Julian Robertson. The firm, which also makes private equity investments, oversees roughly $16 billion in assets. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Ted Botha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.