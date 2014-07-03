FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viking Global Investors co-CIO Purcell to take a sabbatical
July 3, 2014 / 8:07 PM / 3 years ago

Viking Global Investors co-CIO Purcell to take a sabbatical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, July 3 (Reuters) - Tom Purcell, hedge fund Viking Global Investors’ co-chief investment officer, will be taking a sabbatical, according to a letter sent to investors.

Dan Sundheim, who has shared the CIO job with Purcell, will be the sole CIO, according to the letter dated July 1, which was seen by Reuters.

The firm told investors that it gained 6.6 percent in the first half of the year, an investor in the fund said on Thursday. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

