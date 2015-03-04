FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viking Global says Purcell leaving hedge fund -letter
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 3 years ago

Viking Global says Purcell leaving hedge fund -letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Long-time Viking Global Investors executive Tom Purcell is leaving the $30 billion hedge fund to invest his personal fortune and pursue other interests, the firm said this week in a letter to investors.

Purcell, who joined Viking nearly 16 years ago and was co-chief investment officer until last year, decided to resign only weeks after returning from several months away on leave, the fund said in the letter dated March 2 and seen by Reuters.

“Since returning from sabbatical at the beginning of the year, Tom Purcell has explored various roles at Viking and has come to the conclusion that he wishes to manage his personal investments and explore some outside business interests,” the letter said. The firm offered to connect investors with Purcell if they wanted to get in touch. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)

