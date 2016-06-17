FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund Visium Asset Management winding down, sells one fund
#Funds News
June 17, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

Hedge fund Visium Asset Management winding down, sells one fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Visium Asset Management told investors on Friday evening that it is shutting down the 11-year-old firm, after selling one of its portfolios to asset manager Alliance Bernstein.

The news comes two days after a Visium partner was charged with insider trading.

“We have signed a letter of intent with AllianceBernstein LP to enter into an agreement pursuant to which they would become the general partner and advisor to Visium Global Fund,” the firm’s founder Jacob Gottlieb wrote in a letter seen by Reuters. The letter also said that it will close the Visium Balanced Fund and related portfolios. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
