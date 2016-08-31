FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Visium Global Fund to return 95 pct of assets Aug. 31 -letter
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 31, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

Visium Global Fund to return 95 pct of assets Aug. 31 -letter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Life for Jacob Gottlieb's roughly $2.3 billion Visium Global Fund officially ends on Wednesday, the manager said in a letter telling clients the bulk of their money would be returned today, five weeks after a deal to rescue the hedge fund collapsed.

Gottlieb wrote that 95 percent of the fund's assets would be distributed on or about Aug. 31 with the remainder being held back as a reserve to be returned after an audit is completed. The letter was dated Aug. 30 and seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Visium Asset Management, which once oversaw $8 billion, has been probed by the U.S. government for improper trading and three former employees were charged with securities fraud in June. Portfolio manager Sanjay Valvani, one of the three charged, killed himself days after being arrested.

Gottlieb in late June cobbled together a deal to sell the Global Fund to asset manager Alliance Bernstein and said he was shutting down his other portfolios.

The sale collapsed in July after more than a dozen Visium managers decided to move to hedge fund Citadel.

The Visium case underscores the U.S. government's determination to keep cracking down on improper trading in the hedge fund industry some three years after Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors, one of the industry's most successful funds, pleaded guilty to insider trading charges.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Maiya Keidan; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.