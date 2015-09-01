FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund Visium Balanced rose in August, up 11.2 pct YTD
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

Hedge fund Visium Balanced rose in August, up 11.2 pct YTD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Visium Asset Management’s healthcare oriented Visium Balanced Fund extended its double digit returns for the year to 11.2 percent thanks to a tiny gain in August, an investor in the fund said on Tuesday.

The $4.4 billion fund, founded 10 years ago by medical doctor Jacob Gottlieb, inched up 0.57 percent last month, the source said. The fund has both long bets and short bets, something that helped last month when stock markets stumbled amid fears of slowing growth in China.

Visium’s Global fund was roughly flat on in August and is up 7.5 percent for the year.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.