Hedge fund Visium Balanced rose in August, up 11.2 pct YTD

BOSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Visium Asset Management’s healthcare oriented Visium Balanced Fund extended its double digit returns for the year to 11.2 percent thanks to a tiny gain in August, an investor in the fund said on Tuesday.

The $4.4 billion fund, founded 10 years ago by medical doctor Jacob Gottlieb, inched up 0.57 percent last month, the source said. The fund has both long bets and short bets, something that helped last month when stock markets stumbled amid fears of slowing growth in China.

Visium’s Global fund was roughly flat on in August and is up 7.5 percent for the year.