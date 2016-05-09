FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TCI partner says VW campaign its own initiative, not backed by others
#Financials
May 9, 2016 / 11:37 AM / a year ago

RPT-TCI partner says VW campaign its own initiative, not backed by others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to headlines)

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund TCI’s campaign against German carmaker Volkswagen, launched on Friday, was begun entirely at their own initiative and not as part of a broader group, a partner at the firm told Reuters.

The $10 billion London-based hedge fund, which only has exposure to non-voting preference shares and not the group’s ordinary shares, would be open to speaking to fellow investors, TCI partner Ben Walker said.

In a letter to Volkswagen’s executive and supervisory boards on Friday, TCI said it wanted to see a complete overhaul of the firm’s executive pay structure as part of a plan to boost productivity at the firm.

“We’re shining a light on the situation,” said Walker. “By shining a light, you expose it to the ridicule that it deserves,” adding TCI believed the share price could double if the firm improved productivity. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
