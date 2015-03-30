York Capital's Dinan says bought more Kraft shares on Heinz deal - CNBC

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - James Dinan, head of hedge fund York Capital Management, said Monday that he bought more shares in Kraft Foods Group Inc after the announcement of the company’s merger with H.J. Heinz Co.

“I think it’s a terrific deal,” he told cable television network CNBC. “We still think there’s more to go. In fact, we bought more the day the deal was announced.”

Dinan also said Japanese stocks should see a “multi-year bull run,” and cited the Japanese government’s purchases of the country’s stocks and low profit margins in the country.