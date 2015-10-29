FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Henderson Q3 assets dip on market, FX losses
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2015 / 7:21 AM / in 2 years

Henderson Q3 assets dip on market, FX losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Fund manager Henderson Group said on Thursday that assets under management (AuM) fell 0.7 percent in the third quarter, hit by market weakness and currency-related losses.

AuM in the three months to end-September were 81.5 billion pounds ($124.36 billion), down from 82.1 billion pounds in the prior quarter, it said in a statement. The fall was driven by a 1.9 billion pound hit from the adverse market and forex moves.

Despite the market weakness, though, it took in net new money for the quarter of 1.3 billion pounds, driven by strong demand from retail clients for European assets, particularly those accessed through income and absolute-return strategies.

Looking ahead, Chief Executive Andrew Formica said “we expect market conditions to remain challenging and regulatory oversight of asset managers to continue to intensify”. ($1 = 0.6554 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.