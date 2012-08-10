FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-H&E Equipment Services sells $530 mln notes
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-H&E Equipment Services sells $530 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. on
Friday sold $530 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said market sources. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $480 million.
    Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC 

AMT $530 MLN    COUPON 7 PCT       MATURITY    09/01/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/01/2013
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 7 PCT        SETTLEMENT  08/20/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 536 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

