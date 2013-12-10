Heidelberger Druck extends credit line, increases high-yield bond

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - German printing press maker Heidelberger Druckmaschinen extended a credit line and increased the volume of a high-yield bond to bolster its financing structure.

It said on Tuesday it extended a syndicated credit line arranged in 2011 to mid-2017, but the volume will be reduced by to about 340 million euros ($466 million) from initially 390 million and will further shrink to about 277 million at the end of 2014.

It increased the volume of a bond due in 2018, with a coupon of 9.25 percent, by 50 million euros.