HeidelbergCement sees no negative effects from Holcim-Lafarge merger
#Switzerland Market Report
June 10, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

HeidelbergCement sees no negative effects from Holcim-Lafarge merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN/STUTTGART, June 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s HeidelbergCement sees no negative effects on its business from the merger between rivals Holcim and Lafarge, Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said.

“Where we make our money ... the impact on country level is really minor,” Scheifele told investors on Wednesday during a presentation in London.

Separately, the CEO said HeidelbergCement was taking part in the sale process of Holcim-Lafarge activities in India. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Holmes)

