HeidelbergCement forecasts rising 2012 profits
#Basic Materials
March 15, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 6 years ago

HeidelbergCement forecasts rising 2012 profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - German cement maker HeidelbergCement forecast an increase in operating profit in 2012 due to rising demand in most parts of the world and a further round of cost cuts.

The company plans to propose to shareholders raising the dividend for its 2011 business year to 0.35 euros ($0.46) a share, 40 percent more than in the previous year, it said on Thursday.

Euroconstruct, a group of forecasters for the building industry, predicts construction output to drop 0.3 percent in Europe in 2012 before it rises again 1.8 percent in 2013.

The world’s largest cement maker, Lafarge, expects cement demand to increase between 1 and 4 percent for 2012, with emerging markets continuing to drive growth, as prices will also rise.

HeidelbergCement shares have risen 75 percent in the last five months but the stock price in relation to estimated earnings per share is still 19 percent below peers, including Lafarge and Holcim, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

$1 = 0.7677 euros Reporting By Peter Dinkloh

