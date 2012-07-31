FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HeidelbergCement CEO says aim is to hold on to cash
#Basic Materials
July 31, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

HeidelbergCement CEO says aim is to hold on to cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, July 31 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement’s Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said on Tuesday his motto remained to hold on to cash and avoid M&A transactions.

At the end of June, HeidelbergCement had available liquidity of 3.89 billion euros ($4.76 billion), up from 3.72 billion three months earlier.

HeidelbergCement reported its second-quarter operating income before depreciation rose 7 percent to 698 million euros, beating a consensus forecast of 679 million.

$1 = 0.8168 euros Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann

