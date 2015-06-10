HeidelbergCement to shift cash towards shareholders

BERLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s HeidelbergCement said it would pay out more to shareholders as it stays on the sidelines of a mega-merger between rivals Holcim and Lafarge.

HeidelbergCement will increase its dividend payout ratio to 40-45 percent by the end of 2019 - compared with a previous medium-term target of 30-35 percent - and consider share buybacks, it said in a statement ahead of a capital markets day to be held in London later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)