HeidelbergCement to shift cash towards shareholders
June 10, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

HeidelbergCement to shift cash towards shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s HeidelbergCement said it would pay out more to shareholders as it stays on the sidelines of a mega-merger between rivals Holcim and Lafarge.

HeidelbergCement will increase its dividend payout ratio to 40-45 percent by the end of 2019 - compared with a previous medium-term target of 30-35 percent - and consider share buybacks, it said in a statement ahead of a capital markets day to be held in London later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

