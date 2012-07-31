FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HeidelbergCement Q2 helped by North America, Asia
July 31, 2012 / 5:05 AM / 5 years ago

HeidelbergCement Q2 helped by North America, Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - Germany’s HeidelbergCement posted a better-than-expected 7-percent gain in quarterly core operating profit, helped by price increases and higher sales volumes in North America and Asia.

HeidelbergCement’s operating income before depreciation (OIBD) for the three months through June rose to 698 million euros ($854.52 million), it said on Tuesday, beating a consensus forecast of 679 million.

HeidelbergCement still expects 2012 sales and operating profit to grow for a third year in a row. Analysts expect operating profit to rise to 1.62 billion euros this year from 1.47 billion in 2011, according to a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.8168 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

