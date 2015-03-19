UPDATE 1-HeidelbergCement sees clear improvements in 2015

* Significant improvement seen in 2015 sales and profits

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s HeidelbergCement aims for significant improvements in sales, operating income and adjusted net profit this year thanks to strong demand in its core markets, the weaker oil price and euro, and efficiency measures.

The company also said on Thursday it would raise its dividend by 25 percent to 0.60 euros per share for 2014.

In preliminary results on Feb. 10, it had said fourth-quarter operating income before depreciation (OIBD) rose 1 percent to 625 million euros ($674 million) on a comparable basis.

HeidelbergCement makes cement, concrete, building products and is the world’s biggest producer of sand, gravel and crushed-rock aggregates.

The company said it continued to benefit from strong demand in North America, Britain, Germany and northern Europe, which together are the source of more than half its sales. “The results of the first two months in 2015 confirm our outlook.”

It booked impairment charges of 41 million euros for its Ukrainian operations, 17 million for property, plant and equipment and restructuring expenses of 19 million - mainly in the fourth quarter.

HeidelbergCement said the crisis in eastern Ukraine had not yet had a significant effect on its operations in Russia, although the considerable depreciation of the currencies of both countries had had an impact. ($1 = 0.9273 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Victoria Bryan)