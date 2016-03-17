FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HeidelbergCement sees more pricing power in Q1
March 17, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

HeidelbergCement sees more pricing power in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s HeidelbergCement expects its profit margins to improve this quarter, helped by greater pricing power, it said on Thursday, reflecting comments by global cement market leader LafargeHolcim.

Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said the German cement maker was trying to raise prices in its home market, was confident of a price hike in the United States and had already agreed improvements in the Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine and Russia.

“Overall, also on the pricing side, there is some momentum. And also again energy is our friend,” he told analysts on a conference call, referring to low energy prices. “That’s why I would expect also for Q1 a solid margin development.”

HeidelbergCement earlier reported 2015 results and a dividend increase that lifted its shares 1.3 percent to the top of the German blue-chip index by 1504 GMT. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

