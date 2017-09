Jan 26 (Reuters) - Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG :

* Preliminary FY profit before tax of about 2.1 million euros ($2 million) versus about 2.8 million euros year ago

* Preliminary FY result after tax is likely to be about 2.0 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)