April 20, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

Heidelberger Druck profit hit by Kodak bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 20 (Reuters) - German printing machines maker Heidelberger Druckmaschinen missed its aim of improving operating profit for its recently ended financial year due to provisions made in relation to the bankruptcy of Kodak .

For the year to March 31, 2012, the group will report an operating result of between zero and 5 million euros ($6.60 million), compared with 4 million in the previous year, it said on Friday.

Heidelberg said it made provisions in the low double-digit million euro range because it sublets an administrative and production building in Rochester, U.S., to Kodak.

“The associated provision for risks is an appropriate response to the current appraisal of the situation,” it said.

Kodak filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 19 after falling behind in a photography industry that has moved digital.

