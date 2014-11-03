FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 3, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

HeidelbergCement won't buy Lafarge, Holcim assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s HeidelbergCement said it does not intend to bid for a portfolio of assets being sold by Holcim and Lafarge, which have agreed to merge.

“After a thorough analysis, HeidelbergCement has decided to refrain from the ongoing bidding process for the assets offered for sale of Lafarge and Holcim in the frame of its merger proceedings,” it said in a statement on Monday.

“The company intends to use the anticipated proceeds from the announced sale of its building products business in North America and United Kingdom for debt reduction and for its own high quality growth projects.”

Building materials groups Holcim and Lafarge plan to create the world’s biggest cement group, with over $40 billion in annual sales. The deal will include the sale of billions of dollars worth of assets to secure regulatory approval.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle
