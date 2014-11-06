HeidelbergCement core profit beats consensus on price increases

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German cement maker HeidelbergCement posted a better than expected 10 percent rise in core profit as it pushed through price increases in North America, Britain and Indonesia.

Operating income before depreciation (OIBD) came to 866 million euros ($1.1 billion), compared with consensus for 808 million in a Reuters poll.

HeidelbergCement said on Thursday it continued to expect an increase in 2014 revenue, operating income and profit, excluding currency effects and one-time costs.

Currency effects that had shaved nearly half a billion euros off its revenues in the first half of 2014 eased, reducing its top line by only 89 million euros. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Noah Barkin)