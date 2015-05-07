FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HeidelbergCement Q1 core earnings beat expectations
May 7, 2015 / 5:12 AM / 2 years ago

HeidelbergCement Q1 core earnings beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s HeidelbergCement posted a rise in core earnings by 29 percent in the first quarter as it benefited from a recovery of the construction industry in North America and the United Kingdom.

Operating income before depreciation (OIBD) came in at 299 million euros, beating analyst expectations of 225 million euros. Sales rose 4 percent on a like-for-like basis to 2.84 billion euros, comparing to a consensus of 2.7 billion.

“Business development in the first quarter has strengthened our conviction in our outlook for 2015,” Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

