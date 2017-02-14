FRANKFURT Feb 14 Germany's HeidelbergCement
reported a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue,
missing expectations on Tuesday, as bad weather hit southern
Germany and parts of North America while the Indonesian market
continued to develop weakly.
Pro-forma sales, including contributions from the acquired
Italcementi for the full years 2015 and 2016, were 4.24 billion
euros ($4.5 billion). Operating income before depreciation
(OIBD) rose 2 percent like-for-like to 818 million euros.
Analysts had expected revenue of 4.5 billion euros and OIBD
of 847 million euros, according to the average estimates in a
Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.9415 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)