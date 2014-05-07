FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HeidelbergCement says to eye assets for sale when rivals merge
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
May 7, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

HeidelbergCement says to eye assets for sale when rivals merge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HEIDELBERG, Germany, May 7 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement said the merger plans by rivals Holcim and Lafarge may result in opportunities for the German cement maker to snap up assets that the combined group may be forced to sell.

If antitrust authorities clear the tie-up at all, the merger parties will be required to make some disposals, HeidelbergCement Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele told the annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday.

“That certainly presents an opportunity for HeidelbergCement to do something,” he said, adding that it was too early to comment further because the two companies have not yet formally presented their plans before European antitrust authorities.

Lafarge and Holcim agreed last month to the industry’s biggest-ever merger.

Commenting on HeidelbergCement’s plans to sell its building materials business in the United States, Britain and Canada, Scheifele said: “We have a good chance to sell the business for a good price”. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.