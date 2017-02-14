BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MANNHEIM, Germany Feb 14 HeidelbergCement hopes to increase core profit by at least 5 percent this year but is cautious due to unprecedented political uncertainty, its chief executive told investors on a call after the company reported 2016 results.
"The uncertainty, the ambiguity, the volatility, I have never seen in my life as we speak today. There are a lot of things happening in the world which are beyond my control. So we are a little bit careful on the forecast," Bernd Scheifele said.
"We have elections in Europe, then we have a new president in the U.S., which is a little bit unpredictable. If things go well this can go up very much but if things go sour it can also go the other way," he said on the call on Tuesday.
"We have normally organically delivered EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growth of 6 to 7 pct over the past years... we obviously strive to do better than 5 percent." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.