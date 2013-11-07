FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heijmans says turnover down 15 pct in the first 9 months
November 7, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Heijmans says turnover down 15 pct in the first 9 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Heijmans NV : * Expects to complete 2013 with a positive underlying operating result * Turnover down in the first 9 months down 15 pct compared with the same period

in 2012 * Q3 order book drops to 1.8 billion EUR * Number of homes sold through October 592, versus 846 in the same period of

2012. * The market conditions remain challenging and are having a negative impact on

results. * The syndicated credit facility of EUR 250 million, has been extended to 31

March 2016 for EUR 230 million.

