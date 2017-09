Nov 28 (Reuters) - Heijmans Nv

* Heijmans NV : extension of Heijmans’ credit facilities

* Reached agreement with banking consortium on extension of credit facility currently maturing 31 March 2016, with an additional year to 31 March 2017 for an amount of EUR 212 million

* Relevant terms and conditions remain unchanged.