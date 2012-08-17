FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heineken raises bid to S$53/share for Tiger brewer
August 17, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

Heineken raises bid to S$53/share for Tiger brewer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Heineken NV has raised its offer for Fraser and Neave’s (F&N) stake in the maker of Tiger beer to S$53 per share from S$50 as it fights against a Thai billionaire, a source close to the situation said on Friday.

The Dutch brewer’s revised offer for Asia Pacific Breweries compares with a partial offer by the Thai group of S$55 per APB share.

Control of APB is vital for Heineken, which had offered S$50 per share for the 58 percent it does not already own. That includes the 40 percent of APB held by its long-time partner F&N, a drinks and property conglomerate. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Alexander Smith)

