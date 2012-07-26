FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heineken extends offer to buy APB from F&N by one week
July 26, 2012 / 11:43 PM / in 5 years

Heineken extends offer to buy APB from F&N by one week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken has agreed to extend a takeover offer for shares in Tiger Beer-maker Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) by one week, Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave (F&N) said on Friday.

Heineken had on July 20 offered to buy F&N’s interest in APB for S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion) or S$50 per APB share.

“The company wishes to announce that it has reached a mutual agreement with Heineken to extend the deadline for acceptance of the Heineken offer by one week from July 27, 2012,” F&N said in a statement.

Heineken said in a separate media release “it continues to believe that the offer represents compelling value for F&N shareholders and APB’s minority shareholders”. ($1 = 1.2507 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
