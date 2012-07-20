FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heineken makes $4.1 bln offer for Singapore's APB
July 20, 2012 / 12:16 AM / in 5 years

Heineken makes $4.1 bln offer for Singapore's APB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Heineken NV has bid S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion)for Asia Pacific Breweries , offering to buy Fraser and Neave’s stake and other ordinary shares it does not already own as a Thai billionaire competes for control.

The Dutch brewer will make a mandatory general offer for all shares of Singapore-based APB in does not own at a price of S$50 a share, the brewer said in a statement in Amsterdam.

Heineken has also offered S$163 million for F&N’s interest in the non-APB assets held by Asia Pacific Investment Private Ltd, a 50/50 joint venture between Heineken and F&N.

The offer comes two days after companies linked to Thai drinks and property tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi bought F&N and APB shares from Singapore’s No.2 bank OCBC for $3 billion.

That put pressure on Heineken to protect its investment in APB, with which it makes the popular Tiger beer.

Credit Suisse and Citigroup are advising Heineken. ($1 = 1.2541 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O‘Callaghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
