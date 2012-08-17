FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heineken in talks to revise offer for APB - sources
August 17, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Heineken in talks to revise offer for APB - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in talks with Singapore’s Fraser and Neave to revise its $6 billion offer for Asia Pacific Breweries, three sources with knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The revised offer may be conditional on F&N not accepting a partial bid from a company linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi for APB, the maker of Tiger beer and other popular brands, one of the sources told Reuters.

Heineken’s offer for the 58 percent of APB that it does not already own is being countered by the Thai company, which made a separate bid to buy F&N’s 7.3 percent direct stake in APB for a higher price.

The sources declined to be identified because the talks are confidential.

An F&N spokeswoman declined to comment. Heineken was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata, Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas)

